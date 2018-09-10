Nurses and midwives begin series of lunchtime protests over lack of winter plans

Nurses and midwives based in University Hospital Galway are set to protest this lunchtime, demanding the HSE make plans for the expected winter increase in patients.

Nurses based in Galway are set to protest over the issue from 1pm this afternoon, with further protests scheduled for Cork and Limerick tomorrow.

INMO figures show that August was the worst on record for overcrowding, with hundreds of vacant nursing posts in emergency departments and wards across Ireland.

The INMO revealed last week that the HSE still does not have a plan to recruit extra staff or reduce services to cope with the demand.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Nurses and midwives are constantly apologising to patients for the conditions in the health service. Thousands are trapped on trolleys every week, and things will only get worse as winter bites.

“Yet the HSE still has no plan to recruit extra staff or cut back services to cope with the demand. This could lead to unplanned cancellations of elective appointments. We can’t go on like this. It’s time for the HSE to be honest with the public.”

- Digital Desk