Nurse and midwife group call for 'No' vote to avoid 'horror show'; Together For Yes start bank holiday canvas blitz

A group representing nurses and midwives said voting yes in the abortion referendum is like voting for a ‘horror show’.

They have also warned that if the 8th is repealed it will force a mass exodus of medical professions from sector.

Catherina O’Sullivan is a psychiatric nurse in Killarney who fell pregnant when she was in fifth year in school at the age of 18.

She says it was one of the most horrific times of her life.

I'd kind of describe it like a black hole of depression where you can't see any way out.

"When I did start to confide in people they told me that probably the best option would be to go and have an abortion."

Catherina says while it was not easy, she continued with the pregnancy and gave birth to a girl, Sophie, who is now 14.

"It was the bestest experience that I've ever had in my whole entire life," she said.

"Every emotion that I had was just totally wasted, every tear that I cried, it was just wasted emotion."

Anne Flynn, an assistant director of nursing at one of Dublin’s major hospitals, says if the 8th is repealed it will pose huge problems for those working in the sector.

Because we have the shortages, because we will have people who will not want to participate in it, it will lead to people leaving the profession or going into sectors of the profession where they won't be in contact with people who are having abortions.

They were speaking at an event organised by Save the 8th.

With just three weeks left until people go to the polls both sides in the debate are continuing to ramp up their campaigns.

Together For Yes is calling on Yes voters across the country to join them knocking on doors this weekend as they undertake a major 'Bank Holiday Canvass Blitz'.

The national civil society campaign has set a target of knocking on 35,000 doors from Friday to Monday.

Fresh figures from the campaign’s ‘Ear To The Ground’ digital canvass tool, which tracks canvass activity on the ground, shows that supporters have knocked on approximately 60,000 doors in all 26 counties in recent weeks.

"We need your shoe leather, we need your energy, and we need your support," says Orla O’Connor, Campaign Co-Director.

With three weeks to go until polling day, Together For Yes is taking nothing for granted because we know how close this referendum will be.

"We are focused on taking our message into the heart of every local town, village and local community in Ireland, and engaging with people who are still seeking facts about the impact of the 8th amendment.

"That’s why we are urging anyone who is travelling home this weekend for the bank holiday to loan us one hour of your time to knock on doors in your local area.

"Together, we can build support for Yes, and build a more caring, compassionate environment for women in Ireland.