Number waiting to be admitted to hospitals falls below 500

There are 483 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

The INMO say that 344 are waiting in the emergency department, while 139 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospital today is Cork University Hospital with 57 people waiting to be admitted.

Next is University Hospital Limerick with 45 and South Tipperary General Hospital, which has 32 patients awaiting admittance.