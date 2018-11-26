Number of women in top jobs at local government falls below minimum requirement

Only 28% of Chief Executives in local government across the country are women.

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy has been given the figure after asking a Parliamentary Question.

It falls below the minimum requirement of 30% placed on political parties.

Deputy Troy is calling for steps to be taken to tackle the situation.

He said: "I think Government needs to take on board the figures that they published to me by way of Parliamentary questions and accept this going forward.

Robert Troy.

"There are some regions, like in Connacht/Ulster, where there is not one single Chief Executive Officer that is a woman and I don't think that's right.

"I think that now that these figures have come to light, the Government must take action, must introduce policies."

- Digital Desk