Number of women affected by smear test scandal likely to increase, says new head of CervicalCheck

The new head of CervicalCheck says the number of women affected by the recent smear test scandal is likely to increase.

209 women were not told about the clinical audit of their cancer tests and that number is likely to rise as more cases are reviewed.

The State Claims Agency has told an Oireachtas Committee there are now 28 active legal cases in relation to CervicalCheck.

Head of the National Screening Service Damien McCallion says more women will be contacted about their cancer test audits.

"Yes it will get larger I would expect before the Royal College review concludes," said Mr McCallion.

"As we are informed of any change in interpretation from an audit we will inform the women first. That is the first priority.

"The number (of women) at the moment is still the 209 but that will be added to, there are people being added at the moment as the audit goes through."

