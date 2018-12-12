Number of social houses built less than half of Government's target

The number of social homes built so far this year is less than half the government's targets.

New figures from the Department of Housing show 2,369 social housing units have been completed to the end of September.

That's 80% higher than the same time last year.

Just under 5,000 homes were under construction at the end of the third quarter.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says more social housing should be delivered by the end of the year.

- Digital Desk