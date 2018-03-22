Number of people waiting to be admitted to hospitals stays above 500

Up to 522 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO's trolley watch, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick where 68 people are waiting for beds.

It is followed by University Hospital Galway where 37 patients are on trolleys, while Naas General Hospital has 36.

Overall there are 361 patients awaiting admission on trolleys with a further 161 in overflow wards.