Number of people treated for cocaine addiction up 60% in three years

The number of people being treated for cocaine addiction has risen by 60% in three years.

1,138 people sought treatment citing cocaine use as their main problem in 2016 - up from 708 in 2013

According to figures from the Health Research Board cocaine was the third most common drug after heroin and cannabis.

CEO of Merchant's Quay Ireland, Tony Geoghegan, said it is by far the most prevalent drug on the streets.

He said: "Where we often used to see people openly injecting, now we see people smoking cocaine.

"Similarly the cohort of people using it, I think it reflects both ends of the market in that there are street drug users using it.

"This also obviously infiltrated into recreational drug use as well."

- Digital Desk