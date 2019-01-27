Number of people thought to be involved in 'serious' crash in Donegal

Emergency services are on the way to what is understood to be a serious crash in West Donegal.

The crash is understood to involve a single vehicle.

Initial reports have suggested that there could be at least two people killed in the crash.

The accident happened just before 9pm close to the Meenaclady area of Gortahork.

