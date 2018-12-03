Number of people sleeping on streets of Dublin increases to 156

New figures released this evening show the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin has increased to 156.

This is an increase from 110 earlier this year.

It shows a surge of 42% on the spring count, although the numbers are down 15% on last year's record figures.

The count was completed by DCC and homeless NGO's who are again appealing to the Government, that not enough is being done to deal with the current crisis on our streets.

Speaking on the release of the figures, Paula Byrne, CEO of Merchants Quay Ireland said: "These figures are a tragic reminder that, as we head into Christmas, Ireland still faces a housing and homeless crisis. No one should be forced to spend Christmas on the streets.

“Rough sleepers are the visible face of homelessness and they are the people we see day-in, day-out at Merchants Quay Ireland. We are open every night, right through Christmas, providing a safe place out of the cold for people who are homeless to rest and eat. Unfortunately, as this crisis continues, we need the support of the generous Irish public more than ever”.

Alan, a client of Merchants Quay, said: “Christmas time can be the hardest time to be homeless. You’re not around family and you’re on your own and on the streets. If you’ve got somewhere you can come and take your mind off things, get something to eat, you feel like a human being again”

Dublin Simon Community said: “This figure is concerning and we look forward to the upcoming delivery of 233 extra emergency beds in the capital as part of this year’s cold weather initiative.

"We are seeing great efforts by the Local Authorities, Approved Housing Bodies and other Agencies to provide solutions for people who are homeless, however, the flow into homelessness means that there is a real challenge to keep up with the need for accommodation."

They continued: “Today’s figures emphasise the urgent need to provide housing so we can prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

"Keeping people in their homes and working with households at risk is an important priority for Dublin Simon Community and everyone involved in tackling the crisis.”

Digital Desk