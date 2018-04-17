Number of people at work expected to pass boom-time levels this year

The number of people at work is expected to pass boom-time levels this year.

More people will be employed by the end of 2018 than at the peak of the Celtic Tiger in 2007.

The Government has published a draft report which shows the economy grew by almost 8% last year, significantly ahead of target.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says they face a challenge to make sure the recovery is sustainable.

He said: "It is now my expectation that later on this year we will have more people working in Ireland than we have ever had before in our history.

"Our challenge will be to combine that employment growth with real and sustained and affordable growth in real wages."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

- Digital Desk