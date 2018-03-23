Number of first-time buyers who qualified for Help To Buy Scheme ordered to pay money back

A number of first-time buyers who qualified for the Help To Buy scheme have been ordered to pay the money back.

Over 6,000 people were awarded the grant of up to €20,000 to help fund a newly built home, but a Revenue audit has found that some did not meet the requirements.

The Help To Buy scheme was introduced in 2016 to encourage the construction of new homes and help people get on the property ladder.

New figures have found that over 6,000 people used the scheme to claim a tax rebate equal to 5% of the value of the home they were buying.

But despite originally approving the grants, Revenue has now run a series of follow up checks and found that some people did not actually meet the requirements.

In some cases interest of €110 a month will be added to the affected mortgage holders bill if they cannot pay the money back within three months.

- Digital Desk