Number of babies born to women behind bars at its highest in recent years

The number of babies born to women behind bars is the highest it’s been in recent years.



4 babies were born to women serving time in Mountjoy last year, up from 3 in 2016 and none in 2015.



In total, 17 babies have been born to women in custody between 2010 and the end of last year.



Women are allowed to spend a year with their baby in the Dochas Centre before the baby has to leave the jail.



File image.





- Digital Desk