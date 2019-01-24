NTA reveals that another 665 households may lose part of gardens in Bus Connects plan

A further 665 homes in south and west Dublin could lose part of their front gardens as part of the Bus Connects plan.

The National Transport Authority has announced details of the second phase of the project.

The NTA has announced further plans for the bus and cycle corridors on six of the busiest routes in and out of the city

Under phase 2, homeowners on Terenure Road East, Rathfarnham Road, Rathgar Road, Kimmage Road Lower, Crumlin Road and Drimnagh Road could lose part of their gardens

The Irish Times reports that 665 homes will be affected with homeowners losing an average of one to two metres.

Those affected will receive compensation of around €25,000.

A public consultation process in relation to these six corridors will run until the end of March.