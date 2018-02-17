'Nothing is off the table' - Karen Bradley believes an Executive can still be formed at Stormont

Back to Stormont crisis Ireland Home

The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary believes an Executive can still be formed at Stormont.

Karen Bradley had been facilitating discussions with the North's two biggest parties along with the Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

Earlier this week, DUP leader Arlene Foster claimed the talks with Sinn Féin had collapsed due to differences of an Irish language act.

Karen Bradley says she will consider all options this weekend before updating MP's in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

She said: "I've always been clear that I have been here to facilitate the talks not impose, nothing is off the table in terms of what will make this process work."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Stormont, KAren Bradley, Arlene Foster, Sinn Féin, DUP, Simon Coveney

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland