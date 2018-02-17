'Nothing is off the table' - Karen Bradley believes an Executive can still be formed at Stormont

The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary believes an Executive can still be formed at Stormont.

Karen Bradley had been facilitating discussions with the North's two biggest parties along with the Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

Earlier this week, DUP leader Arlene Foster claimed the talks with Sinn Féin had collapsed due to differences of an Irish language act.

Karen Bradley says she will consider all options this weekend before updating MP's in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

She said: "I've always been clear that I have been here to facilitate the talks not impose, nothing is off the table in terms of what will make this process work."

- Digital Desk