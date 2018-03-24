'Not viable' for a GP to set up own practice due to 'financial constraints' - NAGP President

Update 11.16pm: Today's AGM by the National Association of General Practitioners will warn that General Practice is in crisis.

It will also highlight the emigration of young, highly trained GPs and the early retirement of experienced well-respected doctors.

The organisation says this is because of Financial Emergency Measures in Public Interest cuts imposed a number of years ago.

NAGP President Dr. Emmett Kieran says the emigration of young doctors is a big problem.

He said: "As things stand at the moment we have mass emigration and that is based on a 45-year-old contract which is outdated and also based on the financial measures in public interest sent the cut to 38% of funding from general practice.

So it is actually not viable as a qualified GP to set up a practice or take over a practice as there are huge financial constraints.

Earlier: Healthcare transformation key focus as NAGP AGM continues in Cork

The National Association of General Practitioners is to continue to hold its AGM today in Cork.

It will draw attention to the increasing frustration among GPs that young, highly trained doctors are emigrating.

It is after its ballot last week showed 84% of its members would not sign a new GP contract.

NAGP President Dr. Emmett Kerin says health transformation will be a key topic of discussion today.

He said: "We have a number of international speakers from both the UK and the USA.

"They will be speaking in regard to health transformation and innovation in a primary care setting.

We are looking for a transformation in our healthcare centre through Sláintecare and general practice is a key enabler in that.

"The focus of today's AGM is to see how we can enable general practice to lead that transformation."

- Digital Desk