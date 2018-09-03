Northside Dublin commuters angry over Dart timetable changes

Dart users are angry at Irish Rail over timetable changes which will see fewer trains stopping at three northside stations.

From next Monday, Darts are to run at increased frequency, meaning there will be a train every ten minutes in both directions.

However, it means Dundalk and Drogheda services will no longer stop at Portmarnock, Clongriffin and Howth Junction.

This is to free up capacity for people living north of Donabate, but angry Portmarnock commuters are calling on Irish Rail to rethink the decision.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says it means there will be more chance of a seat for commuters at Portmarnock.

"All stations on the Dart network will see an increase in services overall. In Portmarnock it remains the same," he said.

There is a window, pre-9am, when Portmarnock alone does see a small reduction in services but the capacity will actually increase there because all of their services will now start from Malahide, meaning Portmarnock is the second stop.

Digital Desk