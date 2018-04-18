Northern Ireland Justice Department to review handling of sexual offences

Northern Ireland's Justice Department is expected to launch a review of how serious sexual offences are addressed.

Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were cleared of rape following a nine-week trial that ended last month.

Victims groups have sought a review of the criminal justice system.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said:

The Department is currently considering a number of issues relating to how the criminal justice system handles alleged sexual offences and will be making an announcement in due course.

