Northbound lane of Dublin Port Tunnel due to re-open this evening
29/08/2018 - 16:12:00
Update - 4.12pm The northbound lane of the Dublin Port Tunnel is due to re-open at 7pm this evening.
It was closed earlier following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.
The HGV ban for the city has been lifted as a result.
Port Tunnel: One lane of Southbore Port Tunnel open— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018
Earlier: The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.
Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.
Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.
The Port Tunnel is currently closed Northbound and Southbound due to an incident. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PzcGlMjp0g— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018
We're responding to an incident in the Dublin Port Tunnel involving a unsecured load on a HGV. Northbound bore currently affected @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/zbTLyofdb8— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018
The 5 axle truck ban is now lifted in the City Centre, following the closure of the Port Tunnel earlier due to an incident— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018
Digital Desk
