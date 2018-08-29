Northbound lane of Dublin Port Tunnel due to re-open this evening

Update - 4.12pm The northbound lane of the Dublin Port Tunnel is due to re-open at 7pm this evening.

It was closed earlier following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted as a result.

Earlier: The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin

 

