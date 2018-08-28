North set to break world record for longest peacetime period without government

Northern Ireland is set to break the world record for the longest peacetime period without a government at Stormont.

The North has been without a government for more than 500 days after the Assembly collapsed in January 2017.

Belgium holds the current record of 541 days without an elected government from 2010.

The Irish and British governments have said there will be a new round of talks in autumn in an attempt to restore power-sharing.

"It's extremely embarrassing," said Colum Eastwood, leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party.

Never mind the record or anything like that, it's embarrassing because we can't have decisions taken.

"We have crises in our hospitals, crises in our education system, jobs not getting delivered, government contracts not being put out there.

"No decisions are being taken."