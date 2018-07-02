North Cork village left without water leaves residents suffering in heatwave

A North Cork village has been suffering in the heat due to a lack of water, which one resident says is a regular occurrence.

As the heatwave continues, the demand for water is outstripping supply across the country.

It was announced yesterday that a hosepipe ban would be introduced starting today in the Greater Dublin area.

Josephine O’Driscoll, from Ballyhooly, says they are frequently left without water.

A water tanker in Ballyhooly. Picture: C103

"This is an ongoing issue of 11 years. The water pressure is always low," Josephine told Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show

"Since the second week in May, my main bathroom is out of action. There isn't enough water pressure to flush a toilet or to go for a shower."

The main bathroom is on the top floor of Josephine's three-story house and with her downstairs toilet, they are filling the cistern every time it needs to be used.

She says tanker of emergency water they had has not been replaced.

"(A tanker arrived) a week ago. Yesterday evening it was taken and not replaced.

"There was no phone call, we weren't told it was being taken. It's gone."

Josephine said they have no clue as to when it will be returned.

Josephine said they had no water yesterday and that it had been coming and going since May.

"We were told that they would turn off the water at half 10 at night to build up the pressure. That happened for maybe two or three evenings. Then the water started going again at around 1 or 2 o'clock in the day.

"You could just see it ebbing away from the tap.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this weekend, I've had no water in my house from about 1 o'clock in the day, and then it would start refilling at about half 10 at night - so the opposite was happening to what we were told would happen."

Josephine said her neighbours were experiencing similar problems.

She says she has relied on her sisters, who live in a different part of the village, for things like showering and washing clothes.

Josephine says the residents are concerned as the lack of water will get worse with the planned construction of new houses in Ballyhooly.

The residents will be holding a public meeting to call for action on July 9.

Today the HSE offered advice for people on what to do if the water supply is reduced or restricted during the hot weather.

Dr Kevin Kelleher, HSE Assistant National Director for Public Health and Child Health and Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said: "While many continue to enjoy the hot weather, it can have a significant effect on people’s health.

"Those with a serious chronic illness, older people, babies and young children are especially at risk from the consequences of overheating or heat exhaustion.

"Ongoing high temperatures are also seeing increased demand on water supplies but people should ensure they drink enough, drink the right things and keep hydrated, while using water wisely."

The HSE advised the following:

Make sure everyone - babies, children, adults old and young - have enough water to drink. It’s important we all drink enough water / liquid, and it is easy to forget. Fill jugs / containers of water during the day from your drinking water tap, cover and leave in the fridge.

It is best not to drink tea or coffee as they contain caffeine, which can add to dehydration, as does alcohol.

Bottled water can be used for drinking and cooking.

Information about dehydration is available on the HSE website.

- Digital Desk