No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €6m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €6m.

One Lotto player took home a sum of €148,179.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1m.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000 but one player has won themselves €2,500.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 30, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 13
    • 21
    • 29
    • 39
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 15
    • 18
    • 21
    • 22
    • 25
    • 24



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,485,497

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 73,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus prize of €148,179.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 30
    • 40
    • 41
    • 45
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 11
    • 33
    • 36
    • 43
    • 27



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 30
    • 40
    • 41
    • 45
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 11
    • 33
    • 36
    • 43
    • 27



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 11
    • 17
    • 31
    • 34
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 15
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 21



