No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €6m
30/01/2019 - 20:51:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €6m.
One Lotto player took home a sum of €148,179.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1m.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth €250,000 but one player has won themselves €2,500.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 13
- 21
- 29
- 39
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 11
- 15
- 18
- 21
- 22
- 25
- 24
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,485,497
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 73,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus prize of €148,179.
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 34
- 38
- 39
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 11
- 30
- 40
- 41
- 45
- 36
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 9
- 11
- 33
- 36
- 43
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 34
- 38
- 39
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 30
- 40
- 41
- 45
- 36
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 9
- 11
- 33
- 36
- 43
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 11
- 17
- 31
- 34
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 15
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 21
KEYWORDS:LottoJackpotLotto Draw
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Four young men dead after Donegal car crash
"It's a devastating scene. All four lads are from the locality and would be well-known in the area."
‘The stuff of nightmares’: Tragic Donegal quartet were on farewell night out
Four friends killed in a horrific car crash in Donegal were saying goodbye to each other as one prepared to start a job abroad next week.
School 'devastated' over deaths of young men in Donegal crash
The four men killed in a crash in Donegal last night have been named.
Family offer reward for information on missing Irishman last seen in Malaysia in December
The family of Stephen Warde is offering a €4,400 reward for any information that would lead directly to finding the missing Irishman.
Miriam O’Callaghan to sue Facebook over ads
RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan is set for a face-off with Facebook over fake claims that she is involved in a face cream business.
Gardaí seize more than €400k of cannabis plants at growhouse in Donegal
Gardaí have found a cannabis growhouse in Co. Donegal.
Teenage girl suffers 'serious injuries' in car accident in Co. Cork
A teenage girl is in Cork University Hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries after she was hit by a car this morning.
Cost of sending letter within Ireland unchanged; An Post raises price for international mail
The cost of sending large envelopes, packets and some parcels within Ireland is increasing by almost 6%.
Join the conversation - comment here