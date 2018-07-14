No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,232,379.

The numbers drawn were 5, 16, 37, 43, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 7.

There was one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €111,271.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 21, 24, 35 and 41. The bonus number was 31.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 4, 12, 15, 27, 31 and 46. The bonus number was 26.

There were 106 winners of the Raffle Prize with each receiving €300. The winning Raffle Number was 1091.