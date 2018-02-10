No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5m.
The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 16, 18, 27, 39 and the bonus number 45.
Over 44,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €35,584.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €500,000.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw worth €250,000.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 7
- 10
- 11
- 19
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 26
- 32
- 36
- 1
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,559,455
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €35,584.
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 18
- 27
- 39
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 13
- 27
- 32
- 45
- 2
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 7
- 15
- 16
- 22
- 28
- 19
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 6
- 16
- 18
- 27
- 39
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 9
- 13
- 27
- 32
- 45
- 2
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 7
- 15
- 16
- 22
- 28
- 19
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 13
- 19
- 23
- 24
- 31
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 15
- 16
- 20
- 24
- 27
- 33
