No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5m.

The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 16, 18, 27, 39 and the bonus number 45.

Over 44,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €35,584.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €500,000.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw worth €250,000.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 10, 2018


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,559,455

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €35,584.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 13
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 15
    • 16
    • 22
    • 28
    • 19



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 13
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 15
    • 16
    • 22
    • 28
    • 19



