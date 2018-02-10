There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5m.

The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 16, 18, 27, 39 and the bonus number 45.

Over 44,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each winning €35,584.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €500,000.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw worth €250,000.