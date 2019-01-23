No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5m

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €5,582,095.

Over 60,000 players won prizes with 14 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,845 each.

The winning numbers were 14, 26, 36, 37, 40, 45 and the bonus 38.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.

The winning numbers were 12, 14, 35, 40, 41, 47 and bonus 17.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 35, 40, 44, 47 and 37.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 15
    • 16
    • 28
    • 29
    • 39
    • 35



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 4



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,582,095

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 60,000 players won prizes.

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 47
    • 37



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 14
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 47
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 47
    • 17



Full Lotto draw results »

KEYWORDS:

Lotto
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland