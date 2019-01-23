No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5m
23/01/2019 - 21:11:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €5,582,095.
Over 60,000 players won prizes with 14 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,845 each.
The winning numbers were 14, 26, 36, 37, 40, 45 and the bonus 38.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.
The winning numbers were 12, 14, 35, 40, 41, 47 and bonus 17.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.
The winning numbers were 8, 23, 35, 40, 44, 47 and 37.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 16
- 25
- 27
- 31
- 34
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 15
- 16
- 28
- 29
- 39
- 35
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 16
- 25
- 27
- 31
- 34
- 4
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 16
- 25
- 27
- 31
- 34
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,582,095
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 60,000 players won prizes.
- 14
- 26
- 36
- 37
- 40
- 45
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 12
- 14
- 35
- 40
- 41
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 23
- 35
- 40
- 44
- 47
- 37
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 14
- 26
- 36
- 37
- 40
- 45
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 12
- 14
- 35
- 40
- 41
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 23
- 35
- 40
- 44
- 47
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 12
- 14
- 35
- 40
- 41
- 47
- 17
KEYWORDS:Lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Protest at RTÉ over Graham Linehan appearance on Prime Time
A protest is taking place outside RTE's studios in Dublin over the appearance of Graham Linehan on tonight's Prime Time programme.
Met Éireann issues nationwide snow and ice warning
Snow and ice are being forecast in each county from tonight.
Employee told to keep working amid heart-attack symptoms awarded €35,000 after dismissal
An ‘indifferent’ employer told a senior technician to keep working after the worker told him that he was experiencing chest pain and may be having a heart attack.
16 year legal battle ends as court rules woman to get 75% of the balance of ex-husband’s pension
A Supreme Court judge has voiced hope that a 16 year legal battle between a couple incurring costs of hundreds of thousands of euro "will now end" with orders that the woman gets 75% of the balance of her ex-husband’s pension fund while he gets 25%.
Pubs hire security to deal with students at 7am
One of Cork city’s best-known “early houses”, a pub licensed to sell alcohol from 7am, has had to hire extra security to cope with an influx of college students celebrating on the fringes of college social events.
New water charging system described as 'thin edge of the wedge'
A new water charging system which will affect tens of thousands of households has been described as the "thin edge of a wedge" to roll out metered charging in future years.
Teenager missing in Dublin for six days found safe and well
Sara Quinn has been found safe and well.
Student hit by bus after crossing street when red light was showing for pedestrians settles action for €250,000
A student who suffered a severe head injury when she was knocked down by a bus after she crossed a city street when the red light was showing for pedestrians has settled her High Court action for €250,000.
Join the conversation - comment here