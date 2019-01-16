No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m
16/01/2019 - 20:57:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €4,707,151.
Over 82,000 players won prizes with18 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,395 each.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 12
- 28
- 33
- 35
- 21
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 18
- 29
- 35
- 37
- 39
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,707,151
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 82,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 9
- 11
- 27
- 34
- 42
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 20
- 22
- 24
- 28
- 40
- 4
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 7
- 20
- 26
- 31
- 35
- 5
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 9
- 11
- 27
- 34
- 42
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 20
- 22
- 24
- 28
- 40
- 4
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 7
- 20
- 26
- 31
- 35
- 5
KEYWORDS:LottoLotto DrawJackpotPlayers
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
UL student becomes first Traveller in Ireland to graduate with a PhD
Among the 1,715 University of Limerick students who celebrated their graduations yesterday was Dr Sindy Joyce, who became the first Traveller in Ireland to graduate with a PhD.
Healy-Rae: People giving up meat have never worked a hard day in their lives
A TD has claimed people who are giving up eating meat have never worked a hard day in their lives.
Woman sues M&S over fall in Dundrum Shopping Centre store aisle
A woman who suffered a fracture to her leg when she claims she was knocked to the ground as a Marks and Spencer employee allegedly came off a step ladder as she walked by has sued in the High Court.
Met Éireann warns of freezing temperatures tonight
Temperatures are set to fall below freezing tonight.
Gardaí seek assistance locating missing teen from Dublin
Gardaí in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Brian Crowley to break his silence on European Parliament absence
He will also “cover any and all topics” media wish to raise with him.
Senator defends objection to planned housing development in Dublin
A Dublin Senator is defending his objection to the size of a planned housing development in his neighbourhood.
Woman who thought offering 'manual relief' was legal gets fully suspended prison sentence
A woman running massage parlours in Dublin who told gardaí she thought the offering of “manual relief” was legal has received a fully suspended prison sentence
Join the conversation - comment here