No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a total of €4,707,151.

Over 82,000 players won prizes with18 Lotto players taking home winnings of €1,395 each.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1m.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw's top prize of €250,000.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 16, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 12
    • 28
    • 33
    • 35
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 18
    • 29
    • 35
    • 37
    • 39
    • 13



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,707,151

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 82,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 40
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 20
    • 26
    • 31
    • 35
    • 5



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 40
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 20
    • 26
    • 31
    • 35
    • 5



