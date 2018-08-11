No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2m

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5m.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000 but two players take home winnings of €5,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 11, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 35
    • 36
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 21
    • 26
    • 28
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 21
    • 26
    • 28
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,523,673

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 22
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 20
    • 24
    • 31
    • 33
    • 41
    • 44
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 47
    • 40



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 22
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 20
    • 24
    • 31
    • 33
    • 41
    • 44
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 47
    • 40



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Jackpot, Winners

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland