No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5m.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000 but two players take home winnings of €5,000.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 11, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 16
- 18
- 20
- 35
- 36
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 21
- 26
- 28
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 21
- 26
- 28
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,523,673
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes.
- 4
- 22
- 30
- 37
- 45
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 20
- 24
- 31
- 33
- 41
- 44
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 4
- 7
- 18
- 19
- 29
- 47
- 40
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 22
- 30
- 37
- 45
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 20
- 24
- 31
- 33
- 41
- 44
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 7
- 18
- 19
- 29
- 47
- 40
