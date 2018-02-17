No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €6.7m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €6,692,751 million.

The numbers drawn were 20, 21, 23, 34, 39, 43 and the bonus number was 4.

Over 41,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €74,632.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 5, 8, 17, 33 and 35. The bonus number was 22.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 3, 20, 38 and 44. The bonus number was 23.

The winning ticket was sold in the south.