No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €6.7m

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €6,692,751 million.

The numbers drawn were 20, 21, 23, 34, 39, 43 and the bonus number was 4.

Over 41,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €74,632.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 5, 8, 17, 33 and 35. The bonus number was 22.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 3, 20, 38 and 44. The bonus number was 23.

The winning ticket was sold in the south.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 17, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 19
    • 20
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 29
    • 33



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 19
    • 20
    • 16



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,692,751

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €74,632.

    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 17
    • 33
    • 35
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 20
    • 38
    • 44
    • 23



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 17
    • 33
    • 35
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 20
    • 38
    • 44
    • 23



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 11
    • 25
    • 33
    • 34
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 18
    • 24
    • 27
    • 32
    • 10



Full Lotto draw results »

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland