No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €4.7m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4,691,276.

The numbers drawn were 4, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 31. The bonus number was 30.

More than 44,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of tonight's Match 5+ Bonus prize of €219,472.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 17, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 31
    • 36
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 23
    • 15



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,691,276

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €219,472

    • 4
    • 10
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 20
    • 32
    • 38
    • 46
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 14
    • 18
    • 21
    • 34
    • 42
    • 22



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 11
    • 24
    • 27
    • 33
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 26
    • 32
    • 36
    • 39
    • 37



There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 17, 20, 32, 38 and 46. The bonus number was 40.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 5, 14, 18, 21, 34 and 42. The bonus number was 22. The winning ticket was sold in the south.

