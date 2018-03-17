No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €4.7m
17/03/2018 - 21:19:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4,691,276.
The numbers drawn were 4, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 31. The bonus number was 30.
More than 44,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of tonight's Match 5+ Bonus prize of €219,472.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 17, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 19
- 20
- 28
- 31
- 36
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 9
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 23
- 15
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,691,276
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €219,472
- 4
- 10
- 13
- 22
- 25
- 31
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 17
- 20
- 32
- 38
- 46
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 14
- 18
- 21
- 34
- 42
- 22
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 7
- 11
- 24
- 27
- 33
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 7
- 9
- 26
- 32
- 36
- 39
- 37
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 17, 20, 32, 38 and 46. The bonus number was 40.
There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 5, 14, 18, 21, 34 and 42. The bonus number was 22. The winning ticket was sold in the south.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 17, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 19
- 20
- 28
- 31
- 36
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 9
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 23
- 15
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,691,276
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €219,472
- 4
- 10
- 13
- 22
- 25
- 31
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 17
- 20
- 32
- 38
- 46
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 14
- 18
- 21
- 34
- 42
- 22
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 7
- 11
- 24
- 27
- 33
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 7
- 9
- 26
- 32
- 36
- 39
- 37
Digital Desk
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: Upgraded status orange weather warning issued for seven counties
A status yellow alert will be in effect for the whole country from tomorrow afternoon.
Dublin dad who fell from 7-storey building, losing both legs below knee, feels like 'luckiest man alive'
A father of one who defied death when he fell from a seven-storey building believes he is the luckiest man alive.
Teenage brother and sister missing from Sligo
Gardaí in Sligo have appealed for the public's help to find Samuel (Sam) Milosiu, 16, and his sister Zmeranda Milosiu, 14, who are missing from Sligo.
Paddy Jackson's life blighted for 20 months by rape claims, lawyer says
The defence lawyer for rugby player Paddy Jackson has continued his summing up of the case for the jury at Belfast Crown Court today.
Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing teenager Roza Jakubowska
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Dublin teenager.
Gardaí investigating Hutch murder attempt appealing for witnesses who saw three cars
Gardaí are appealing for information following a firearms seizure in Wexford on Thursday.
Clare County Council has no record of Taoiseach contacting them on behalf of Donald Trump
Clare County Council has said there is no record of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar having contacted the authority regarding a planning application for a windfarm in Doonbeg.
Two men who punched female wheelchair user and knocked her to ground are jailed
Two men who punched a female wheelchair user in the face, kicked her and knocked her to the ground have been jailed.
Join the conversation - comment here