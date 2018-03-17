No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €4.7m

Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

7

9

26

32

36

39

37

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 17, 20, 32, 38 and 46. The bonus number was 40.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 5, 14, 18, 21, 34 and 42. The bonus number was 22. The winning ticket was sold in the south.