No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €7.4m.
The winning numbers were 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 46 and bonus number 12.
Four players won prizes worth €27,421.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 15
- 22
- 29
- 31
- 37
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 21
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 15
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,428,335
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 99,000 players won prizes including four winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €27,421.
- 3
- 4
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 46
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 15
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 24
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 16
- 28
- 30
- 37
- 45
- 34
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 8
- 10
- 11
- 46
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 15
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 24
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 16
- 28
- 30
- 37
- 45
- 34
