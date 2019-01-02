There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €3m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 26, 33, 37 and 47. The bonus number was 38.

More than 63,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 11, 14, 34, 40 and 42. The bonus number was 26.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 11, 12, 13, 45 and 47. The bonus number was 30.