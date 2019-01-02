No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
02/01/2019 - 20:58:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €3m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 26, 33, 37 and 47. The bonus number was 38.
More than 63,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 11, 14, 34, 40 and 42. The bonus number was 26.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 11, 12, 13, 45 and 47. The bonus number was 30.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 13
- 14
- 16
- 17
- 29
- 33
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 12
- 14
- 21
- 28
- 38
- 31
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,047,185
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 63,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 14
- 26
- 33
- 37
- 47
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 11
- 14
- 34
- 40
- 42
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 45
- 47
- 30
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 14
- 26
- 33
- 37
- 47
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 11
- 14
- 34
- 40
- 42
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 45
- 47
- 30
KEYWORDS:Lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
One winner of tonight's €129m EuroMillions jackpot
The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
7-year-old 'precious little boy' battling terminal cancer passes away in Cork
Fionn Doyle, the boy who captivated people at home and abroad in his brave battle with leukaemia had passed away, now entering 2019 in a new place.
Driver found with multiple empty cans in vehicle arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Wicklow
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being pulled over by gardaí in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.
Teenage girl dies following Cork road incident
A 16-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car in Ballincollig in Cork on Monday.
Two men hospitalised after shooting in Dublin takeaway
Two men are being treated in hospital following a shooting at a fast food takeaway in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.
'It means the world to me' - National Lottery scratchcard winner to use some of €40k prize for father's op
Three players have collected €100,000 between them after winning on National Lottery games over the Christmas period.
Meet the first babies of 2019 who arrived seconds after midnight
A number of babies were born in Ireland just seconds past midnight as we welcomed the New Year.
'A bright light has gone out': Cork teen killed in road collision named locally
A "bright light" has gone out in Ballincollig, Co Cork following the death of a 16 year old student who was knocked down on the Main Street shortly before 8pm on New Year's Eve.
Join the conversation - comment here