There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 20, 21, 24, 34 and 45. The bonus number was 22.

More than 107,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including 108 winners of the special Lotto Plus Raffle prize of €9,759.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €2.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 11, 16, 30, 31, 38 and 43. The bonus number was 3.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 9, 12, 19, 23, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 8.