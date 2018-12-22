No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 20, 21, 24, 34 and 45. The bonus number was 22.

More than 107,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including 108 winners of the special Lotto Plus Raffle prize of €9,759.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €2.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 11, 16, 30, 31, 38 and 43. The bonus number was 3.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 9, 12, 19, 23, 35 and 43. The bonus number was 8.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 22, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 16
    • 27
    • 30
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 14
    • 31
    • 7



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 107,000 players won prizes including 108 winners of the special Lotto Plus Raffle prize of €9,759.

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 35
    • 43
    • 8



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 35
    • 43
    • 8



Full Lotto draw results »

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland