No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €2.5m.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 23, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 11
- 15
- 19
- 28
- 31
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 8
- 14
- 16
- 37
- 34
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,503,687
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 37,000 players won prizes.
- 4
- 6
- 12
- 20
- 40
- 43
- 21
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 10
- 22
- 23
- 34
- 46
- 47
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 12
- 15
- 32
- 37
- 43
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 6
- 12
- 20
- 40
- 43
- 21
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 22
- 23
- 34
- 46
- 47
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 4
- 12
- 15
- 32
- 37
- 43
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 13
- 19
- 26
- 35
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 26
- 27
- 31
- 35
- 24
