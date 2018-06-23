No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €2.5m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 23, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 11
    • 15
    • 19
    • 28
    • 31
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 6
    • 8
    • 14
    • 16
    • 37
    • 34



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,503,687

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 37,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 20
    • 40
    • 43
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 10
    • 22
    • 23
    • 34
    • 46
    • 47
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 12
    • 15
    • 32
    • 37
    • 43



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 20
    • 40
    • 43
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 22
    • 23
    • 34
    • 46
    • 47
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 12
    • 15
    • 32
    • 37
    • 43



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 35
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 31
    • 35
    • 24



