No winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €141m
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €141,607,621.
The winning numbers were 11, 12, 13, 39, 46 and bonus numbers 7 and 10.
Seven players won prizes of €257,999.
There was also no winner of tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.
The winning numbers were 19, 26, 31,36 and 43.
Lotto Results: Friday, February 08, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 20
- 23
- 31
- 32
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 18
- 22
- 34
- 37
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 9
- 18
- 29
- 39
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 6
- 14
- 15
- 17
- 21
- 28
- 7
