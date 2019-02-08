No winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €141m

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €141,607,621.

The winning numbers were 11, 12, 13, 39, 46 and bonus numbers 7 and 10.

Seven players won prizes of €257,999.

There was also no winner of tonight's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning numbers were 19, 26, 31,36 and 43.

Lotto Results: Friday, February 08, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 20
    • 23
    • 31
    • 32
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 18
    • 22
    • 34
    • 37



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €141,607,621

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 39
    • 46
    • 7
    • 10



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 19
    • 26
    • 31
    • 36
    • 43



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 9
    • 18
    • 29
    • 39
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 14
    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 7



By Digital Desk staff

