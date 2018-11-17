No winner of tonight's €4m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €4m.

The numbers drawn were 3,4,20,21,37 and 42. The bonus number was 17.

More than 35,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1,000,000. The numbers drawn were: 4,25,27,28,39 and 41. The bonus number was 29.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 6,16,23,30,35 and 42. The bonus number was 2.