No winner of tonight's €4m Lotto jackpot
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 17, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 11
- 12
- 29
- 32
- 33
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 14
- 25
- 30
- 38
- 8
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,067,979
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.
- 3
- 4
- 20
- 21
- 37
- 42
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 25
- 27
- 28
- 39
- 41
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 6
- 16
- 23
- 30
- 35
- 42
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 20
- 21
- 37
- 42
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 25
- 27
- 28
- 39
- 41
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 16
- 23
- 30
- 35
- 42
- 2
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 18
- 19
- 25
- 35
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 11
- 21
- 28
- 33
- 39
- 2
