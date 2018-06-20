No winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,000,000.
The numbers drawn were 11, 26, 32, 36, 42 and 47. The bonus number was 34.
One player won the Match 5+ Bonus worth €149,347.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 3, 23, 25, 28, 36 and 40. The bonus number was 18.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.
The numbers drawn were 14, 22, 25, 30, 33 and 43. The bonus number was 17.
- 4
- 10
- 23
- 25
- 32
- 38
- 39
