No winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,000,000.

The numbers drawn were 11, 26, 32, 36, 42 and 47. The bonus number was 34.

One player won the Match 5+ Bonus worth €149,347.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 3, 23, 25, 28, 36 and 40. The bonus number was 18.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 14, 22, 25, 30, 33 and 43. The bonus number was 17.