No winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 20, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 24
    • 38
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 12
    • 15
    • 19
    • 28
    • 39
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 22,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 + Bonus winner who receives €149,347.

    • 11
    • 26
    • 32
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 23
    • 25
    • 28
    • 36
    • 40
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 30
    • 33
    • 43
    • 17



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 26
    • 32
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 23
    • 25
    • 28
    • 36
    • 40
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 30
    • 33
    • 43
    • 17



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 29
    • 38
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 23
    • 25
    • 32
    • 38
    • 39



