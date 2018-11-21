No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m.

However, 14 Lotto players will take home a prize of €1,683 each in the Lotto draw.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1m.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot but one Lotto player has scooped themselves a cool €2,500.