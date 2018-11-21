No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m.

However, 14 Lotto players will take home a prize of €1,683 each in the Lotto draw.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1m.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot but one Lotto player has scooped themselves a cool €2,500.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 21, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 26
    • 27
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 11
    • 12
    • 14
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,405,829

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 44
    • 47
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 13
    • 21
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 41
    • 1



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 44
    • 47
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 21
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 41
    • 1



