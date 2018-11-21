No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m.
However, 14 Lotto players will take home a prize of €1,683 each in the Lotto draw.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth €1m.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot but one Lotto player has scooped themselves a cool €2,500.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 26
- 27
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 6
- 11
- 12
- 14
- 15
- 30
- 32
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,405,829
- 9
- 14
- 15
- 18
- 25
- 34
- 44
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 44
- 47
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 13
- 21
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 41
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 14
- 15
- 18
- 25
- 34
- 44
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 44
- 47
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 21
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 41
- 1
- Digital Desk
