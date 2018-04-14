No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €4.4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4,436,515.

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 12, 20, 28 and 34. The bonus number was 47.

While there was no winner of the overall jackpot, over 40,000 players won prizes.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 2, 12, 15, 18, 23 and 46. The bonus number was 5.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 16, 17, 35 and 40. The bonus number was 36.