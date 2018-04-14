No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €4.4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4,436,515.
The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 12, 20, 28 and 34. The bonus number was 47.
While there was no winner of the overall jackpot, over 40,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 2, 12, 15, 18, 23 and 46. The bonus number was 5.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000.
The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 16, 17, 35 and 40. The bonus number was 36.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 14, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 7
- 15
- 22
- 23
- 37
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 7
- 13
- 18
- 20
- 33
- 31
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,436,515
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.
- 8
- 9
- 12
- 20
- 28
- 34
- 47
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 12
- 15
- 18
- 23
- 46
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 16
- 17
- 35
- 40
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 9
- 12
- 20
- 28
- 34
- 47
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 12
- 15
- 18
- 23
- 46
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 6
- 16
- 17
- 35
- 40
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 15
- 18
- 26
- 28
- 35
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 5
- 8
- 18
- 28
- 36
- 15
