No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth just over €2.5 million.
The numbers drawn were 3, 11, 14, 23, 36 and 45. The bonus number was 26.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draw.
There were 98 winners of the Raffle Prize of €300.
See the full Lotto draw results below:
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 19, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 19
- 24
- 26
- 29
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 29
- 31
- 36
- 39
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,501,241
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Match 5 + Bonus winner won a cash prize of €58,312 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion.
- 3
- 11
- 14
- 23
- 36
- 45
- 26
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 11
- 13
- 15
- 20
- 30
- 31
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 15
- 24
- 30
- 31
- 34
- 44
- 39
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 11
- 15
- 26
- 29
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 37
- 39
- 36
