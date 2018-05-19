No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5m

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth just over €2.5 million.

The numbers drawn were 3, 11, 14, 23, 36 and 45. The bonus number was 26.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draw.

There were 98 winners of the Raffle Prize of €300.

See the full Lotto draw results below:

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 19, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 19
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 37



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 29
    • 31
    • 36
    • 39
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,501,241

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Match 5 + Bonus winner won a cash prize of €58,312 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 11
    • 13
    • 15
    • 20
    • 30
    • 31
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 15
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 36
    • 45
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 13
    • 15
    • 20
    • 30
    • 31
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 44
    • 39



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 11
    • 15
    • 26
    • 29
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 39
    • 36



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland