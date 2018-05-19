No winner of Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth just over €2.5 million.

The numbers drawn were 3, 11, 14, 23, 36 and 45. The bonus number was 26.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draw.

There were 98 winners of the Raffle Prize of €300.

See the full Lotto draw results below: