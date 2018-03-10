No winner of Lotto jackpot, prize heads for €4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,774,183.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 10, 2018
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,774,183
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.
- 12
- 27
- 30
- 33
- 38
- 40
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 7
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 23
- 12
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 31
- 34
- 35
- 42
- 32
