No winner of Lotto jackpot, prize heads for €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,774,183.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 10, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 18
    • 25
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 3



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,774,183

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.

    • 12
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33
    • 38
    • 40
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 31
    • 34
    • 35
    • 42
    • 32



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33
    • 38
    • 40
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 31
    • 34
    • 35
    • 42
    • 32



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 20
    • 25
    • 39
    • 36



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 16
    • 20
    • 24
    • 28



