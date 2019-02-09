No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone is €1m richer...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €8m.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 were 11, 14, 16, 22, 26, 43, bonus number 30.

The winning ticket was sold in the South of the country.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus Two.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 09, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 15
    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 27
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 11
    • 14
    • 27
    • 29
    • 35
    • 39



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,991,929

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 124,000 players won prizes

    • 4
    • 9
    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 20
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South

    • 11
    • 14
    • 16
    • 22
    • 26
    • 43
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 32
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 10



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 20
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 14
    • 16
    • 22
    • 26
    • 43
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 32
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 10



Full Lotto draw results »

