No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone is €1m richer...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €8m. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 12, 14, 17, 20, bonus number 18.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 were 11, 14, 16, 22, 26, 43, bonus number 30.

The winning ticket was sold in the South of the country.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus Two.