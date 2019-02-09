No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone is €1m richer...
09/02/2019 - 20:57:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €8m. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 12, 14, 17, 20, bonus number 18.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m.
The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 were 11, 14, 16, 22, 26, 43, bonus number 30.
The winning ticket was sold in the South of the country.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus Two.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 09, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 15
- 17
- 20
- 26
- 27
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 11
- 14
- 27
- 29
- 35
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,991,929
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 124,000 players won prizes
- 4
- 9
- 12
- 14
- 17
- 20
- 18
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South
- 11
- 14
- 16
- 22
- 26
- 43
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 9
- 32
- 35
- 38
- 43
- 10
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 9
- 12
- 14
- 17
- 20
- 18
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 14
- 16
- 22
- 26
- 43
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 9
- 32
- 35
- 38
- 43
- 10
KEYWORDS:Lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Arlene Foster brands concern over Irish unity referendum ‘project fear’
The DUP leader says the criteria for calling a referendum on Northern Ireland’s constitutional future has not been met.
Students told to stay at home after outbreak of mumps in Dublin colleges
The highly contagious viral infection causes pain and swelling in the cheek and jaw, serious fatigue and fever.
Jail for credit union worker from Cork who stole over €400k, mostly from deceased members' accounts
A two-year-jail term was imposed on a 55-year-old credit union official from Cork for the theft of €407,000.
Man killed in Dublin gun attack named as gardaí work to establish motive
A 39-year-old man who died after being shot in north Dublin this morning has been named as John Lawless.
Storm Erik: Coastguard says waves were as high as two buses during double boat rescue
The Irish Coastguard has been assisting two vessels that got into difficulty off the south west coast today during Storm Erik. Met Éireann issued a storm warning for areas from Loop Head to Malin Head.
Hot chocolate scalding case settled with Aer Lingus for €70,000
A boy who it was claimed suffered a scald burn to his leg when a hot chocolate drink he had ordered on an Aer Lingus flight spilled on to his lap has settled his High Court action for €70,000.
Tailgating 'all too common', court hears, as woman awarded €17,000 for M50 crash
Mr Justice Seamus Noonan made the comment when he awarded €17,237 to Tanya Ryan, 32, who sued over a multi-vehicle collision on the M50 on March 19, 2015, during the 7am rush hour.
Taoiseach has total confidence in Simon Harris amid calls for resignation
The Taoiseach has said he has total confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris.
Join the conversation - comment here