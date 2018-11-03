No winner of Lotto jackpot but one player scoops €1m
One lucky Lotto player has scooped €1m this evening while there was no winner of the main jackpot.
Tonight's jackpot was worth over €2,460,000.
There was one winner of the €1m Lotto Plus 1 draw this evening.
The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.
Meanwhile there were no winners of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 03, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 21
- 23
- 24
- 27
- 36
- 39
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 8
- 25
- 32
- 37
- 38
- 2
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,464,652
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 plus bonus prize each receiving €45,612.
- 1
- 5
- 6
- 12
- 22
- 46
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 15
- 23
- 25
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 10
- 13
- 24
- 26
- 41
- 30
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 6
- 12
- 22
- 46
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 23
- 25
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 10
- 13
- 24
- 26
- 41
- 30
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 7
- 12
- 26
- 38
- 39
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 39
- 26
