No winner of Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5.2 million.

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 10, 17, 20, and 37. The bonus number was 24.

Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €6 million.

Over 77,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpots.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 12
    • 15
    • 17
    • 38
    • 39
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 17
    • 22
    • 28



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,231,350

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 77,000 players won prizes

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 22



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 22



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 12
    • 24
    • 32
    • 36
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 5
    • 9
    • 10
    • 18
    • 20



Full Lotto draw results »

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Lotto

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland