No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5.2 million.
The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 10, 17, 20, and 37. The bonus number was 24.
Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €6 million.
Over 77,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpots.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 12
- 15
- 17
- 38
- 39
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 6
- 9
- 13
- 17
- 22
- 28
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,231,350
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 77,000 players won prizes
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 17
- 20
- 37
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 11
- 25
- 31
- 38
- 39
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 29
- 31
- 22
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 17
- 20
- 37
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 25
- 31
- 38
- 39
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 29
- 31
- 22
