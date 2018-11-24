No winner of Lotto jackpot

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4.9m.

The winning numbers were 6, 15, 17, 34, 36 and 44, bonus number 14.

Over 31,000 players won prizes, but there were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 24, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 14
    • 24
    • 26
    • 34
    • 35
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 14
    • 15
    • 20
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 1



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,888,126

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 30
    • 37
    • 42
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 36
    • 44
    • 14



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 30
    • 37
    • 42
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 36
    • 44
    • 14



Full Lotto draw results »

- Digital desk

KEYWORDS:

lotto

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland