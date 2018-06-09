No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's €2,517,372 Lotto jackpot.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 jackpots either.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 09, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 16
    • 25
    • 29
    • 35
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 11
    • 21
    • 34
    • 35
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,517,372

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including two match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €30,094

    • 11
    • 12
    • 19
    • 27
    • 30
    • 38
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 13
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 25
    • 47
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 14
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 41
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 19
    • 27
    • 30
    • 38
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 25
    • 47
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 41
    • 36



