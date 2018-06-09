No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's €2,517,372 Lotto jackpot.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 jackpots either.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 09, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 16
- 25
- 29
- 35
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 11
- 21
- 34
- 35
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,517,372
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes including two match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €30,094
- 11
- 12
- 19
- 27
- 30
- 38
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 13
- 18
- 20
- 24
- 25
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 14
- 16
- 26
- 27
- 41
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 12
- 19
- 27
- 30
- 38
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 18
- 20
- 24
- 25
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 14
- 16
- 26
- 27
- 41
- 36
