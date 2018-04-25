No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €5.8m.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots, but over 27,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 14
- 18
- 26
- 34
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 9
- 14
- 20
- 28
- 35
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,818,825
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes.
- 18
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 42
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 6
- 16
- 20
- 26
- 29
- 39
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 9
- 18
- 26
- 32
- 39
- 16
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 42
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 16
- 20
- 26
- 29
- 39
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 9
- 18
- 26
- 32
- 39
- 16
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 5
- 14
- 26
- 30
- 36
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 16
- 17
- 19
- 22
- 29
- 30
