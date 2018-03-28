No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.

Over 25,000 players won prizes, but there were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 top prizes.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 12
    • 17
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 28
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 23
    • 30
    • 31
    • 3



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes.

    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30
    • 33
    • 37
    • 25



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 13
    • 14
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 41
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 39
    • 42
    • 27



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30
    • 33
    • 37
    • 25



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 41
    • 16



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 39
    • 42
    • 27



