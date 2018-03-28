No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.
Over 25,000 players won prizes, but there were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 top prizes.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 12
- 17
- 19
- 25
- 26
- 28
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 12
- 14
- 23
- 30
- 31
- 3
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes.
- 19
- 20
- 28
- 30
- 33
- 37
- 25
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 13
- 14
- 30
- 32
- 33
- 41
- 16
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 34
- 35
- 39
- 42
- 27
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 19
- 20
- 28
- 30
- 33
- 37
- 25
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 14
- 30
- 32
- 33
- 41
- 16
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 10
- 34
- 35
- 39
- 42
- 27
