No winner of last night's lotto. Check the full results here ...
04/02/2018 - 07:00:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot.
It was worth just over €4.5m and was the 3000th draw since it began 30 years ago
The number s drawn were 07, 16, 21, 27, 30 and 31
The bonus number was 26
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 03, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 26
- 31
- 32
- 36
- 38
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 11
- 23
- 24
- 26
- 32
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,504,348
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 50,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 16
- 21
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 26
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 16
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 27
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 20
- 21
- 28
- 35
- 42
- 44
- 32
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 16
- 21
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 26
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 27
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 20
- 21
- 28
- 35
- 42
- 44
- 32
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 27
- 34
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 16
- 25
- 26
- 30
- 33
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 16
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 27
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Gerry Adams: Brexit is a disaster for Ireland, Stormont deal will be done and why I never joined the IRA
150th anniversary of Countess Markievicz's birth to be marked in Dublin
World Cancer Day: Survival rates rising; Appeal for everyone to reduce risk
Rory Best confirms he will be character witness in rape trial of two teammates
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: Ireland has been 'humiliated' by the EU says Farage
Latest: Ireland has been "humiliated" by the EU, Nigel Farage said.
The Euromillions results are in...
Check your tickets!
Latest: Government rules out abolishing state pension
Latest: The Government has categorically ruled out any prospect of abolishing the state pension.
€4.5m jackpot tonight to mark 3,000th Lotto draw
"The winner's room is a very special place to be."
It was like I wasn't there: Court hears police tape of alleged rugby rape victim
A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding told police she had tried hard to pretend she was not being attacked.
Data Protection Commissioner probes discovery of patient details on Louth street
An investigation is continuing after four pages of medical notes containing patients’ details were found on the street in Co Louth yesterday.
'We don’t need permission to do stuff in our own time': Best gives reason for Jackson/Olding trial attendance
Jackson, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, and Olding, from Ardenlee Street in the city, deny raping the same woman at a house in south Belfast in June 2016. Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.
No winner of last night's lotto. Check the full results here ...
This was the 3000th draw since it began 30 years ago
Join the conversation - comment here