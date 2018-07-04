No winner of jackpot worth over €3.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot with a value of over €3.5m.

Over 25,000 players won prizes.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 Jackpot woth €500,000.

Noone took home the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize but one player won €2,500.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 04, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 38
    • 39
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 6
    • 28
    • 34
    • 38
    • 15



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,750,331

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 42
    • 46
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 18
    • 22
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41
    • 45
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 42
    • 46
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 28
    • 35
    • 38
    • 23



