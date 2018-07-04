No winner of jackpot worth over €3.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot with a value of over €3.5m.
Over 25,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 Jackpot woth €500,000.
Noone took home the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize but one player won €2,500.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 12
- 24
- 36
- 38
- 39
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 6
- 28
- 34
- 38
- 15
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,750,331
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 25
- 29
- 33
- 42
- 46
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 18
- 22
- 35
- 38
- 41
- 45
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 7
- 23
- 32
- 36
- 40
- 2
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 16
- 23
- 27
- 31
- 34
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 27
- 28
- 35
- 38
- 23
