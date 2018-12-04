No winner of Euromillions jackpot worth €58m
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions Jackpot, worth more than €58m.
The winning numbers were 19, 20, 21, 42, 45, and bonus numbers 8 and 9.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.
The winning numbers were 6, 11, 31, 35, and 48.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, December 04, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 13
- 16
- 23
- 29
- 30
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 7
- 14
- 19
- 33
- 39
- 30
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €58,045,709
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 42
- 45
- 8
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 6
- 11
- 31
- 35
- 48
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 13
- 16
- 17
- 28
- 32
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 10
- 14
- 18
- 19
- 24
- 5
